YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 4,293,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,000,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

