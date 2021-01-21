YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,401 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.70.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

