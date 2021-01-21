YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.41. The company had a trading volume of 143,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

