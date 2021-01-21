YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.