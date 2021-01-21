YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $122.44. 3,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,612. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

