YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

