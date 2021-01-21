YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,552. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.