YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,733 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after buying an additional 176,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,848 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,854. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.