YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,329 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,519. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $97.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

