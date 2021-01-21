Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04). Approximately 238,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 377,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

About Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

