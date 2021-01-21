Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Several brokerages have commented on YSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

