Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:EMIH) Trading Up 0%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:EMIH)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 2,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.