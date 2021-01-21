XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $53.84. 35,162,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 28,040,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,696,000.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.