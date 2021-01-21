Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.09. 3,920,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,871,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

