Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.09. 3,920,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,871,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.
In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)
Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
