Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $31,787.87 or 0.99899266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $148.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015109 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 111,772 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

