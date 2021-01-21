Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells $39,300.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $225,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRAP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 814,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,258. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

