Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $243.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

WDAY stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. 2,488,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

