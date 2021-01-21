Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Workday stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

