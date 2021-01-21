WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.68. 132,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $201.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

