WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $797.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,794. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $790.93 and its 200-day moving average is $720.63.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.