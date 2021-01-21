WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.62. 8,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,810. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.25.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.