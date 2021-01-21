WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 459,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

