WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $259.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

