Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.52. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

