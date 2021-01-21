Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,880 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 117,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

