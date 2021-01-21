Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

