Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 41.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

