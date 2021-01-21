Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

