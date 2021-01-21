Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
