Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

