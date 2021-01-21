Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $11,501.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

