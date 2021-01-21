Windward Capital Management Co. CA Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 839 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.79.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.20. 5,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

