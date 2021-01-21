Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 799 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.92. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.