WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.