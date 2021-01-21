Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

