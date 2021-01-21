Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $13.70. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 2,852 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

