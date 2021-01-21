Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 2.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

NYSE CL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.