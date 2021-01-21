Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.40. 67,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.
UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
