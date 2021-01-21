Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.40. 67,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

