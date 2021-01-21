Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) (TSE:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.90. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 232,549 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Brenda Eprile acquired 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$75,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,967,880.72.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

