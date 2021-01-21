Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several analysts recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 930,106 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 579,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

