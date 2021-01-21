WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.85

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 467868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

