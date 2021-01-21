Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Welltower by 51.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 136.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,898. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

