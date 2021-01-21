Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect benefits from reserve releases and lower expenses, partly muted by decline in revenues. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining activities, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Moreover, the company carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Also, declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts, might support bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure due to low rates and volatile fee income trend. Legal hassles also pose a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

WFC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 719,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,956,523. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

