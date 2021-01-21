Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $330.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.73.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $295.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.46. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 55,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

