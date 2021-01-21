Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.