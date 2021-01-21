Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

