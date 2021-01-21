Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 8,686 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $156.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

