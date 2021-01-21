Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

