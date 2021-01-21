Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 5,118 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

