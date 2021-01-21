Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chart Industries (GTLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS):

1/20/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $104.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $128.00.

12/21/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $94.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $111.00 to $134.00.

12/16/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $107.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $137.00.

12/15/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $137.00.

11/24/2020 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

