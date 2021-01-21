Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Trading Down 19.6%

Shares of Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) dropped 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc operates in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Business to Business, Hemp Products, and Hemp Cultivation segments. It provides branding and packaging services to cannabis cultivators; and distributes CBD tinctures, topicals, and gel caps.

